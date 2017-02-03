Criminal case initiated against Azerbaijani saboteur

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani serviceman Elnur Huseynzade is remanded, preliminary investigation is underway, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of NKR NSS.

“A group of Azerbaijani servicemen, taking advantage of the foggy weather, made an infiltration attempt on February 1, 2017 in the direction of Talish village, Martakert region. The attempt was foiled by the Defense Army’s units guarding the state border of Artsakh. On the same day at about 15:00 a member of the sabotage group, citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijani, servicemen of the reconnaissance company of the 157th motor rifle brigade Elnur Elman Huseynzade was detected in the combat positions of the Defense Army and taken to the National Security Service of the NKR.

A criminal case has been initiated against Huseynzade under Article 33-317 and provision 1 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of NKR.

Huseynzade is remanded, preliminary investigation is underway.

Considering the public interest in the case, as well as the worriment voiced through the media, we attach footage of Huseynzade”, reads the statement of NKR NSS.