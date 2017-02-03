Human Rights Defender of Artsakh visits Azerbaijani diversionist captured by Armenian forces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan visited on February 3 citizen of Azerbaijan Elnur Huseynzade arrested on February 1 for sabotage attempt and trespassing the state border of NKR (Artsakh), “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

As a result of the visit, the Defender made sure that Husaynzade has been provided with public defender and translator and some judicial actions have already been taken with their participation. Huseynzade has presented no complaints on his health condition or ill-treatment.

The Defender expressed readiness to assist Husaynzade within the frames of his power in the implementation of his fundamental rights, including having a defender of his choice.