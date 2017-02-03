Visa liberalization talks start between Armenia and UAE – MFA press secretary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Press secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Tigran Balayan has provided “Armenpress” news agency with information on the talks of visa liberalization agreement between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.

- The January 19 Cabinet meeting discussed the issue of approving the agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates on visa abolition. When will the citizens of Armenia be able to visit the UAE without a visa?

- Generally, the Cabinet decision on approving the proposal of signing an international agreement is the first stage of the procedure of signing an international agreement. This means that it’s still early to speak about the agreement’s coming into force, since in this stage the Cabinet just takes a decision on starting bilateral talks on this agreement. The Cabinet decision will be followed by talks with the UAE and final domestic conciliation procedures, only after which it will be possible to prepare a draft for the signing by the two Governments. The signing will be followed by the relevant procedures in both countries aimed at bringing the agreement into force after which the MFA will release the text of the agreement and official information on the date its expiration.

Of course, we well understand this international agreement initiative is under the focus of the public and the mass media, but by Cabinet’s decision simply the stage of launching talks with the UAE has been launched.