Airline ticket prices fall in Armenia thank to Open skies policy – US Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy and the Government of Armenia jointly implemented reforms in “Open skies” policy , thank to which western airlines have started to observe the Armenian market, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told, answering the inquiry of the ANCA.

“Due to that the number of passengers flying from or to Zvartnots airport has increased by 12% and speaking generally, the ticket prices have declined. Now the Armenian Government should try to set new routes and business proposals”, Mills said.