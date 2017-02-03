EU will continue to invest for the benefit of Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Christian Danielsson, European Union's Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations and Luc Devigne, Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation, and OSCE (EEAS) concluded a two-day visit to Armenia, the EU Delegation to Armenia told “Armenpress”.

The EU high level officials visited Armenia on February 2-3. The two-day working visit to Armenia was a part of the official visit to South Caucasus region.

On February 3 the Director General Danielsson and Director Devigne met President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Government Ministers, representatives of civil society to discuss common priorities for further EU-Armenia cooperation.

They discussed the progress of the ongoing negotiations in the new EU-Armenia agreement, which will further deepen these relations. Both sides agreed to focus efforts to support a broad range of reforms in Armenia including public administration and justice sector, fight against corruption, and access to finance, education in order to enhance the country's economic growth and resilience. This will bring tangible results to citizens and will be important in view of the Brussels Summit in November 2017 and beyond.

As a part of the visit, on February 2, the Director General Christian Danielsson participated in the official plaque unveiling ceremony of the newly-constructed building of the Court of First Instance in the city of Ijevan, Tavush region financed by the European Union, together with the Minister of Justice of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan.

In the evening of the same day the Director General met the Armenian youth and held a public lecture and discussion with them in Matenadaran on the future of EU-Armenia relations.

At the end of the visit Christian Danielsson said: “Armenia has many talented young people and a strong capacity for research and innovation. The EU will continue to invest in Armenia's future and support the country's drive for growth and ambitious reform plans to strengthen governance, fight corruption and ensure an independent, impartial and effective judiciary for the benefit of all Armenian citizens”.