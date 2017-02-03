Prices of food products increase by 7.4% in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 7.4% inflation in food products was recorded in Armenia in January 2017 compared to December of 2016 which has been directly impacted by the inflation in fruits (10.9%), vegetables and potato (49.0%), “Armenpress” reports citing the data of the National Statistical Service.

During this period, 0.1-49% inflation has been recorded in 8 out of 13 food items, 0.2% deflation in one of them, and in 4 food items the price level remained unchanged compared to the previous month.

10.6% inflation in vegetables and potato products has been recorded in January 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, whereas, 49.0% inflation was recorded in the same products compared to December of 2016.

19.4% inflation was registered in the fruit commodity group in January 2017 compared to January 2016, and 10.9% inflation was recorded in the same group compared to December 2016.

The average price of eggs increased by 1.3% in January 2017 compared to January 2016, and it increased by 2.8% compared to December 2016. The average price of sugar increased by 15.0% in January 2017 compared to January 2016, and it increased by 0.6% compared to December of 2016.

1.4% deflation was recorded in meat products in January 2017 compared to January 2016, whereas 0.2% inflation was recorded in the same products compared to December 2016. The prices of meat products in the capital increased by 0.4%.

0.1% inflation in other products, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks and tobacco was recorded in January 2017 compared to December 2016 in Armenia. The prices of confectionery products decreased by 0.2%, whereas the price level of grain products, fish products, dairy products, coffee, tea, cocoa remained unchanged compared to the previous month.