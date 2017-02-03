2.6% inflation documented in Armenia’s consumer market

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. In January of 2017, 2.6% inflation has been recorded in Armenia’s consumer market, as compared to December of 2016. The inflation is significantly linked with a 7.4% inflation of food products.

In the abovementioned period, the prices of food products (including alcoholic beverages and tobacco) increased by 6.7%, while in the non-food product market and the services field a 0.6% and 0.7% decrease in prices and tariffs has been recorded respectively.

According to the National Statistical Service, the consumer price index comprised 99.4% in January of 2017, compared to January of 2016, including food products (including tobacco and alcohol) – 101.7%, non-food products – 96.5%, service tariffs – 98.2%. A 2.3-3.8% inflation was recorded throughout the cities.

The highest inflation rate, 3.8%, was recorded in Vanadzor.

In Yerevan, consumer prices increased by 2.4%.