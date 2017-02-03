Turkey MP Selina Dogan says banning Garo Paylan from Parliament is a blow to freedom of expression

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Selina Dogan, a Turkish Member of Parliament of Armenian descent, says banning lawmaker Garo Paylan from the Parliament’s sessions is a blow to freedom of thought and speech, Agos reports.

Dogan, MP of Turkey’s Republican People's Party, says it is everyone’s common responsibility to prevent hate speech and Paylan’s targeting.

“There is immunity and freedom of expression at the tribune of Turkey’s Parliament, which is of great importance to both lawmakers and citizens. Even if the issue is painful, it must be discussed in the Parliament of Turkey, not in Parliaments of other countries”, she said.

Dogan announced every lawmaker of the Turkish parliament is valuable for her. “Despite being from different parties, it is necessary to continue our political activity on main topics in an environment of solidarity”, she said.