MIG 29 pilots begin exercises in Russian military base in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Fighter pilots of the fourth generation Mig 29 fighter jets began exercises in the “Erebuni” military air base of Armenia’s Russian military base.

The Southern military district of Russia told ARMENPRESS Mig 29 pilots conduct aerial trainings of takeoff and landing in mountainous terrains, as well as weather reconnaissance flights.

In 2017, pilots of the Russian military base of Armenia will carry out more than 100 exercises, also in collaboration with the artillery, tank and motorized rifle divisions.