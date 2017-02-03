Armenia’s PM, EU official discuss cooperation development prospects

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 3 received the delegation led by Director-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission Christian Danielsson, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The PM welcomed the guests and said Armenia’s European agenda is among the priorities of the country’s foreign policy. “Our cooperation is based on common value system and is important for us. Armenia is ready to promote, deepen and strengthen the partnership with the European Union in the fields of mutual interest. In this context the talks on Armenia-EU new framework agreement are important”, the PM said. He attached importance to Armenia’s participation in COSME and “Horizon 2020” programs, as well as the launch of talks on joining the Common Aviation Zone agreement. The PM welcomed the active participation of the EU delegation to Armenia in fight against corruption, as well as thanked the EU for the assistance provided to ongoing reforms in Armenia.

Christian Danielsson also attached importance to the talks on Armenia-EU new framework agreement, stating that by this the bilateral relations enter a new stage. “Promoting reforms will be important in terms of deepening and intensifying our cooperation, and we are together with you in the ambitious reforms”, he said. Mr. Danielsson also talked about Armenia-EU partnership priorities, stating that the EU is interested in partnership on economic development, improvement of business environment, expansion of IT opportunities, infrastructure improvement and reforms of public administration system. He also welcomed the Armenian Government’s steps aimed at fighting against corruption and said the EU is interested in expanding cooperation with Armenia in aviation sector.

Speaking about the Government’s activity priorities, the PM said the reform of public administration system is a priority, and this will enable to record progress in other sectors as well. Karen Karapetyan informed that the Center for Strategic Initiatives has been established which will operate by the principle of public-private sector cooperation and will become the platform where reforms at various sectors, economic development programs will be discussed.

Christian Danielsson welcomed Armenia’s achievements in the IT sector, stating that Armenia is strong in this sector, and the Armenian scientific-technical and innovation achievements can serve as an example for many EU countries.

At the end of the meeting the PM said Armenia is open for development of mutual cooperation with the EU in all sectors.