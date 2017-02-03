Armenia has serious opportunity to attract investments from Persian Gulf states, says expert

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has serious opportunity to attract investments from Arab states of the Persian Gulf, Arpine Hovsepyan, expert of the “Hayatsk” applied policy and research analytical center told reporters on February 3.

“We see that Armenia is taking active steps recently for developing relations with Arab States of the Persian Gulf. There is really a chance to attract serious investments from that countries, because one of the priority components of their economic policies is export of capital”, Hovsepyan said.

The expert says an important step in strengthening relations with Persian Gulf countries was the visit of President Sargsyan to the United Arab Emirates, where important agreements were made in terms of cooperation. She added that Armenia’s cooperation with Persian Gulf countries began back in 2009, when the President visited Kuwait.