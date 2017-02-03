“Gazprom Armenia” continues to top the list of Armenia’s major taxpayers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has released the list of 1000 major taxpayers of Armenia according to the results of January-December, 2016, reports “Armenpress”.

“Gazprom Armenia” continues to top the list of major taxpayers of Armenia which paid taxes amounting to 42 billion 381 million AMD. Compared to the previous year, the company recorded a 0.6% decline, over 268 million AMD.

“Grand Tobacco” Armenian-Canadian Joint Venture is ranked second in the list. The company paid a total of 22 billion 571 million AMD tax which exceeds the figure of 2015 by nearly 64.8%. In 2015 “Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine” was the second in the list, however, in 2016 it was ranked 16th.

“Electric Networks of Armenia” concludes the top three in the list, by paying nearly 17 billion 264 million AMD tax. This figure has been increased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.

“Vorotan Hydropower plant” is ranked 4th in the list, with 15 billion 526 million AMD taxes paid.



The fifth position is taken by “Alex-Grig” which paid 14 billion 864 million AMD tax according to 2016 date. The taxes paid by the company have been decreased by 18.6% compared to the previous year.

The companies included in the top ten of 1000 major taxpayers are the followings: “CPS Oil Corporation” (13 billion 790 million AMD tax paid, 45.7% increase), “Teghut” (13 billion 357 million AMD tax paid, nearly 3 times growth), “Kharabakh Telecom” (12 billion 813 million AMD, decrease by 31.2%), “Armenia Telephone Company” (12 billion 429 million AMD, 19.6% decrease), and “Flesh” (10 billion 906 million AMD, decrease by 14.5%).