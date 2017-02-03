MP Bekaryan says Turkey’s foreign policy is unstable

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkey is in search in its foreign relations which is related with the country’s current interior affairs, Karen Bekaryan – RPA faction MP, Chairman of “European Integration” NGO, told reporters on February 3, reports “Armenpress”.

“In recent developments over Turkey we witness regularly changing processes”, the MP said, adding that Turkey’s relations with the US, EU and Russia are unstable and full of numerous possible scenarios.

“You remember very well the tension created in the Turkish-US relations in the recent part of Obama’s presidency which was mainly related with the extradition of US-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen. After the coup attempt Turkey has applied to the US over Gulen’s extradition for at least 4 times, but as of now no serious response has been received”, Bekaryan said.

As for Turkey-EU relations, Bekaryan said here there are both global and local problems. One of the global issues between Turkey and the EU is the migration issue. Moreover, EU considers the launch of process of constitutional changes in Turkey as a retreat from democracy.

Coming to Russian-Turkish relations Bekaryan said there is a certain progress, but not all issues between the two countries are solved yet.