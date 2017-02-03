VISA country manager says Armenia’s card payment market is best in the region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Dmytro Krepak, Country Manager of “VISA” for Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine, says there is very good dynamics in Armenia’s card payment market.

Krepak said according to their statistics Armenia is the leading country of the region in that area.

“I very much like how the bank card payment market develops in Armenia. The volume of payments by bank cards in Armenia and abroad has increased by 27% in 2016. The most interesting is that the future of ecommerce is visible. The volumes of online e-payments have increased by 41%”, he said.

According to Krepak, this tendency delighted the international Visa company. In his words, this proves that Armenia is moving towards the future in this area.