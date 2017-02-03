Minister Nalbandian holds meeting with European Commission’s Director General for Enlargement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on February 3 with the delegation of Christian Danielsson, Director General for Enlargement at the European Commission, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Nalbandian welcomed the guest and noted that the expansion of comprehensive relations with the European Union is an important part of the Armenian foreign policy agenda.

The parties thoroughly discussed the process of Armenia-EU negotiations on a new legal document. Nalbandian and Danielsson expressed hope that it will be possible to complete the negotiations soon.

The sides also discussed Armenia’s participation in various EU programs, and stated with satisfaction the deepening of cooperation in different areas.

The minister briefed Mr. Danielsson on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states on advancing the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.