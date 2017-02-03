Christian Danielsson attaches importance to President Sargsyan’s upcoming visit to Brussels

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on February 3 held a meeting with Director-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission Christian Danielsson, press service of the President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

President Sargsyan welcomed the guest and expressed hope during these two days in Armenia Mr. Danielsson had productive and useful meetings and discussions. Serzh Sargsyan said with satisfaction that the last two years were active in terms of Armenia-EU cooperation, the political dialogue has been significantly intensified, the cooperation in various sectors has been expanded. In this context the President attached importance to high-ranking mutual visits, recalling the recent visits of the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and other high-ranking officials to Armenia.

The sides stated that the talks on new framework agreement between Armenia and the EU are being actively continued and expressed hope the process will enter the final stage soon.

Christian Danielsson attached importance to President Sargsyan’s upcoming visit to Brussels which will give new impetus to the development of mutual partnership.

President Sargsyan said the adoption of decision on approving the negotiations mandate over common aviation zone with Armenia by the EU Council was an important achievement and assured that Armenia is ready to further promote the mutual cooperation with the EU in boosting reforms, mobility, good governance, democracy, human rights, economic cooperation and in a number of sectors of mutual interest. Serzh Sargsyan expressed gratitude the EU for the efforts and resources put on this process, as well as for the assistance provided ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

At the meeting both sides attached importance to the negotiation process over

Partnership priorities.

President Sargsyan and Mr. Danielsson also exchanged views on regional issues and threats during the meeting.











