Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict was clear and right

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. During the entire period of the Syrian conflict Armenia’s stance has been clear and right, Arpine Hovsepyan – Expert of "Insight" Analytical Center for Applied Policy and Research, told reporters on February 3, “Armenpress” reported.

“During the entire period of the conflict Armenia maintained a balanced stance and continued political relations with Syria. At the same time, Armenia successfully carried out a mission on providing assistance to the Syrian-Armenians. The Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo was the only diplomatic structure that continued its activity”, Arpine Hovsepyan said.

The expert recalled that Armenia, except maintaining warm political relations with Syria, also provided humanitarian aid to Armenians living in Syria, as well as people of Syria in general. She informed that during the conflict Armenia hosted 24.000 Syrian-Armenians, and it is the third country in Europe in terms of hosting refugees.

Hovsepyan stated that Armenia has not made sensational statements over the Syrian conflict, but expressed its stance through practical steps.