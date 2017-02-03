No serious expectations from negotiations on NK conflict settlement – MP Bekaryan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Karen Bekaryan has no serious expectations from the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in near future, reports “Armenpress”.

In a meeting with reporters on February 3, the MP said the policy run by Azerbaijan’s political leadership shows that that country doesn’t have a desire to implement the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements.

“In these circumstances we cannot have any serious expectations from the negotiations. The logic is simple: how can they sit and hold negotiations on peaceful settlement when the shots are not stopping”, the MP said.

MP Bekaryan talked about the balanced stance of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in case when Azerbaijan is vividly an obstacle to effectiveness of negotiations aimed at peacefully settling the conflict. “Such balanced statements by the Minsk Group encourage Azerbaijan to continue its destructive policy”, he said.

As for the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents or Foreign Ministers, Bekaryan said one cannot have serious expectations from these meetings as long as Azerbaijan refuses to implement the agreements on maintenance of ceasefire and installation of investigative mechanisms in the line of contact.