Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia in the first half of March to discuss the bilateral relations with President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said, Sputnik News reported.

The ambassador informed that the visa liberalization for Turkey’s citizens is going to be the major issue of the discussion agenda. “First of all, we will bring the issue of visa regime liberalization for businessmen and political figures to the agenda which is important in terms of developing the relations”, the ambassador said.