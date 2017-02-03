Armenians in Tel Aviv hold protest in support of blogger Lapshin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem, the ARF Youth Union are holding protest outside the Belarussian Embassy in Tel Aviv in support of Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin on February 3, Chairman of the Committee Hakob Sevan told “Armenpress”.

He said the protest participants raised posters entitled “Free Lapshin”, “Journalism is not a crime” and etc.

“We raise our voices aimed at releasing Lapshin. The Consul of Belarus approached us and said he has no information on the process. Nevertheless, he asked, listened to us, took a photo and returned to the building”, Hakob Sevan said.

“Lapshin is a citizen of Israel [citizen of Russia as well ed.], however this topic is closed for Israel’s domestic market, it seems there is a restriction, there is a silence, no talk on this. We think that Israel should be careful in relations with Azerbaijan since it is a dictatorship”, Hakob Sevan said.

Belarus police arrested Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog. Official Baku demands extradition of Lapshin from the Belarussian leadership.

The Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Although Lapshin appealed the Belarussian Prosecution’s decision, his claim was rejected.