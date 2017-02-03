Imprisoned Nerses Poghosyan ends hunger strike, Ombudsman’s representatives visit prison

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Ombudsman visited the Nubarashen correctional facility on February 1 and February 3, and met with inmate Nerses Poghosyan, who had previously announced starting a hunger strike.

The Ombudsman’s representatives had a private conversation with the inmate and reviewed his incarceration conditions, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

During the visit, the Ombudsman’s representatives were notified that Poghosyan said he is ending the hunger strike on the same day. Poghosyan is incarcerated in solitary confinement in the medical unit of the prison.

Poghosyan said he ended the hunger strike because his health drastically deteriorated overnight.

Medical personnel examined the inmate and gave him post-hunger strike advices.

Poghosyan was sentenced for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.