Relations of Georgia and Russia must be strengthened - OSCE Chairman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Georgia must strengthen relations both with the European Union (EU) and Russia, Sebastian Kurz - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Austria’s Foreign Minister, said at a joint press conference with Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, reports Sputnik News.

“There is no “either, or”. There cannot be relations either with the EU or Russia. Both the first one and the second one must be possible, and it would be possible. Georgia’s relations must be strengthened by the EU, on the one hand, and by Russia on the other hand”, Kurz said.

The Georgian FM said in a meeting with his Austrian counterpart talked about the bilateral mutual ties. He thanked the Austrian side for the sustainable assistance provided to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Sebastian Kurz arrived in Georgia on the night of February 2 on an official visit. He will have meetings with President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.