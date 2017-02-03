A number of airlines interested in Gyumri’s “Shirak” airport

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A number of airlines, in addition to “Pobeda” airline, are interested in Gyumri’s “Shirak” airport, however, the General Department of Civil Aviation has not yet received an official proposal, Sergey Avetisyan - Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, told reporters in Gyumri on February 3, reports “Armenpress”.

He added that at the moment Gyumri’s “Shirak” airport is considered to be in accordance with international standards and serves international flights.

Sergey Avetisyan said a number of privileges are defined aimed at increasing the attractiveness of the airport. Currently the air navigation service is carried out at 50% discount rate.

Gyumri’s airport operates since 1961.