Armenian, Japanese MFAs hold political consultations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The regular political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Japan were held in the Japanese MFA on February 3, press service of the Armenian MFA told “Armenpress”.

The consultations from the Armenian side were chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan, whereas from the Japanese side it was led by Japan MFA’s Special Representative for Central Asia and Caucasus, Ambassador Toshihiro Aiki.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral ties. Importance was attached to the prospects on implementing bilateral high-ranking mutual visits, intensifying economic cooperation, expanding the legal framework, cooperating in international organizations. They exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, the Asian and Pacific regions, as well as their solutions.

The Armenian side presented in-detail the Government’s steps aimed at boosting investments and the benefit to make investments in Armenia. In its turn the Japanese side promised to discuss the opportunities on making investments in Armenia. Agreement was reached to continue discussions both in bilateral format, as well as within the frames of international organizations.

The Armenian side also presented its stance over the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and expressed satisfaction over Japan’s balanced stance on this issue.

Issues related to expanding and promoting cultural and educational programs were also discussed.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Japanese inter-parliamentary productive cooperation and in this context highly appreciated the results of the visit of the Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Galust Sahakyan to Japan from January 29 to February 3.