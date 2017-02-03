ARF Armenian Youth Federation provides financial aid to 111 families of fallen soldiers and volunteers in 2016

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ARF Armenian Youth Federation’s ‘With Our Soldiers’ campaign has distributed financial assistance to the families of the fallen soldiers of the Four Day War and the ceasefire violations since then, Asbarez reports.

Representatives of the Armenian Youth Federation visited 108 families of soldiers and volunteers who were killed during April 1 – December 31, 2016, and allocated 126.5 thousand USD is aid, and a total of 3000 USD was sent to the families of Shavarsh Melikyan, Erik Abovyan and Edgar Narayan, the soldiers who repelled the Azerbaijani sabotage-incursion attempt on December 29 near Chinari village.

The AYF will also send one-time sums to the families of the three servicemen who were killed by Azerbaijani fire in January of 2017.

In addition to financial aid, the AYF carries out regular programs, one of which being the supply of non-military items to soldiers stationed in Talish and Tonashen, NKR.