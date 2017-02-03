22 businessmen join Gyumri investment program

GYUMRI, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Following the meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on January 26, a group of businessmen expressed a wish to make investments in Gyumri.

The businessmen, interested in carrying out investment program over the restoration of Shirakatsi and Rostaveli streets leading to Kumayri reserve, arrived in Gyumri on February 3. Together with the PM they will get acquainted with the upcoming works, President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen (Employers) of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan told “Armenpress”, who as a businessmen also expressed a wish to make investments in the city.

“In this shot period of time we will try to launch the restoration program of Kumayri reserve with the restoration of these two streets. This in its turn will increase Gyumri’s attractiveness. By this we throw serious challenges to Gyumri’s developmet”, Ghazaryan said.

In a meeting with the PM 22 businessmen expressed a wish to join the program and some of them have already made an investment. Since the city’s development starts from the airport, the first visit of the businessmen will be the “Shirak” airport. “First of all the airport must have conditions in accordance with international standards, not only for the so-called “law-cost” airlines, but also for other airlines”, he said.

He said according to preliminary data, nearly 10 million USD investment will be implemented in the “Shirak” airport, and 200 million USD investment in Kumayri reserve. The reserve’s renovation will be in stages.

Armenuhi Mkhoyan