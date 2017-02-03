Armenia’s Abovyan-Jraber highway is open
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress” that on February 3, as of 12:00, as a result of large-scale clearing operations Abovyan-Jraber highway has been opened.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 19:07 Criminal case initiated against Azerbaijani saboteur
- 18:41 Human Rights Defender of Artsakh visits Azerbaijani diversionist captured by Armenian forces
- 18:20 Visa liberalization talks start between Armenia and UAE – MFA press secretary
- 17:49 Airline ticket prices fall in Armenia thank to Open skies policy – US Ambassador
- 17:39 EU will continue to invest for the benefit of Armenian citizens
- 17:38 Prices of food products increase by 7.4% in Armenia
- 17:31 2.6% inflation documented in Armenia’s consumer market
- 17:14 Turkey MP Selina Dogan says banning Garo Paylan from Parliament is a blow to freedom of expression
- 17:00 MIG 29 pilots begin exercises in Russian military base in Armenia
- 16:25 Armenia’s PM, EU official discuss cooperation development prospects
- 16:16 Armenia has serious opportunity to attract investments from Persian Gulf states, says expert
- 16:06 Council of Europe urged to investigate Azerbaijan bribery allegations
- 16:04 “Gazprom Armenia” continues to top the list of Armenia’s major taxpayers
- 15:59 No need to establish Russian military airbase in Belarus – says President Lukashenko
- 15:36 MP Bekaryan says Turkey’s foreign policy is unstable
- 15:20 VISA country manager says Armenia’s card payment market is best in the region
- 15:14 Minister Nalbandian holds meeting with European Commission’s Director General for Enlargement
- 15:05 Christian Danielsson attaches importance to President Sargsyan’s upcoming visit to Brussels
- 14:53 No alternative to mutually acceptable, mutual concession and peaceful settlement on NK conflict – Zakharova
- 14:48 Machete-wielding man tries to enter Paris Louvre, terrorism suspected
- 14:42 Russia says extradition of Lapshin to Azerbaijan is “inadmissible”
- 14:11 Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict was clear and right
- 13:53 No serious expectations from negotiations on NK conflict settlement – MP Bekaryan
- 13:52 Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Russia
- 13:47 23 year old man hospitalized after falling down from 4th floor in downtown Yerevan
- 13:44 Armenians in Tel Aviv hold protest in support of blogger Lapshin
- 13:35 Imprisoned Nerses Poghosyan ends hunger strike, Ombudsman’s representatives visit prison
- 13:27 Relations of Georgia and Russia must be strengthened - OSCE Chairman
- 13:00 A number of airlines interested in Gyumri’s “Shirak” airport
- 12:54 Armenian, Japanese MFAs hold political consultations
- 12:46 ARF Armenian Youth Federation provides financial aid to 111 families of fallen soldiers and volunteers in 2016
- 12:28 22 businessmen join Gyumri investment program
- 12:16 Armenia’s Abovyan-Jraber highway is open
- 12:12 Armenian Chess grandmasters to take part in Portugal Open
- 12:03 12 arrested for singing Turkish folk song in Kurdish might get 15 years in prison
15:59, 01.30.2017
Viewed 4502 times Glass bracelet discovered during excavation in Zorats Karer archaeological site
13:08, 01.28.2017
Viewed 3904 times US Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson has clear stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict
12:12, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2302 times Mourinho “happy” with Mkhitaryan
12:27, 01.27.2017
Viewed 2194 times Happy birthday Maestro: Composer Tigran Mansurian turns 78
11:36, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2153 times “Everything happened very quickly” – Mkhitaryan on Manchester-Wigan 4:0 victory