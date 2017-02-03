Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Armenia’s Abovyan-Jraber highway is open


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress” that on February 3, as of 12:00, as a result of large-scale clearing operations Abovyan-Jraber highway has been opened. 



