Over 40% of US voters support President Trump’s impeachment – poll
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 40% of US voters support President Donald Trump’s impeachment, 48% were against it, with 12% abstentions, according to Public Policy Pollind poll, Sputnik News reported.
“Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him,” Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll. “That's up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago.”
Impeachment can be declared in the US only for crimes committed by the President.
Over 52% of voters said they would prefer Barack Obama as President, while 43% supported Trump’s presidency.
As for Trump’s immigration executive order, 47% of voters supported it, whereas 49% were against.
The poll was conducted on January 30, 31, including 725 participants.
Photo by AP