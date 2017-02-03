Over 40% of US voters support President Trump’s impeachment – poll

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 40% of US voters support President Donald Trump’s impeachment, 48% were against it, with 12% abstentions, according to Public Policy Pollind poll, Sputnik News reported.

“Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him,” Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll. “That's up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago.”

Impeachment can be declared in the US only for crimes committed by the President.

Over 52% of voters said they would prefer Barack Obama as President, while 43% supported Trump’s presidency.

As for Trump’s immigration executive order, 47% of voters supported it, whereas 49% were against.

The poll was conducted on January 30, 31, including 725 participants.

Photo by AP