12 arrested for singing Turkish folk song in Kurdish might get 15 years in prison


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 12 people, who were previously arrested by Turkish law enforcement agencies for singing a Turkish folk song in Kurdish in Istanbul’s “Recep Tayyip Erdogan” park might be sentenced to 15 years in prison, Sputnik reports.

The Prosecution’s charge says the arrested are part of an organized criminal group and were carrying out propaganda. The court is currently processing the case.

The 12 arrested individuals, who were detained in August of 2016, deny charges.

 



