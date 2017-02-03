Syria’s MFA sends letter to UN over Turkey attacks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a letter to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General over the attacks carried out by Turkey against Syria, Sputnik News reported.

Syria’s Sana news agency published the content of the letter which says: “Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strictly condemns the crimes and attacks carried out by Turkey against the people and territorial integrity of Syria. The MFA calls on the UN Security Council to take measures in the frames of commitments on this issue”.

The letter says Turkey’s attacks against Syria’s people and territorial integrity violate the UN principles and norms of international law. It was stated in the letter that the Turkish troops captured certain settlements nearby al-Bab region.