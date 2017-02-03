Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Armenian wines to be presented in Moscow’s Prod Expo 2017


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. By the assistance of the Armenian viticulture and winemaking foundation, 12 Armenian winemaking companies will present their products in the upcoming Prod Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Moscow, Russia. The exhibition will be held February 6-10.

The Armenian companies will present over 50 types of wines and sparkling wines.

The ministry of agriculture told ARMENPRESS the exhibition hosts producers, businessmen, producers of winemaking equipment. The expo enables to establish business ties and review global trends in the industry.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration