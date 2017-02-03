Armenian wines to be presented in Moscow’s Prod Expo 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. By the assistance of the Armenian viticulture and winemaking foundation, 12 Armenian winemaking companies will present their products in the upcoming Prod Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Moscow, Russia. The exhibition will be held February 6-10.

The Armenian companies will present over 50 types of wines and sparkling wines.

The ministry of agriculture told ARMENPRESS the exhibition hosts producers, businessmen, producers of winemaking equipment. The expo enables to establish business ties and review global trends in the industry.