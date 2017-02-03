Ucom keeps on following up and supporting “Armath” engineering laboratories

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Recently the students of “Armath” engineering club-laboratory of Gyumri branch of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia hosted the project representatives from Ucom and Union of the Information Technology Enterprises (UITE), Ucom told “Armenpress”.

During the tour the students of “Armath” demonstrated everything they have learnt throughout an entire year. The children became skilled in creating games, doing animation, performing mathematical calculations with the help of “Scratch” and “K-Turtle” programs, also in object modelling and printing with the help of three-dimensional printer. Moreover, there they have an opportunity to design and develop different types of equipment and robot models.

“We have taken part in almost all events and competitions organized in Armenia and mostly occupied the winning places. As an example I can mention the Minesweeper Robot competition, which enables many of us to contribute to the development of military industry and do our best so that robots seek mines instead of people”, student Sona Harutyunyan said.

“We always take pride in a variety of innovative solutions offered by foreign engineers with Armenian descent. I am convinced that tomorrow we shall be mentioning the names of many of the «Armath» laboratories just right here, in Armenia, which is open for all those solutions”, Hayk Yesayan, director general at “Ucom”, said.

According to the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) and Ucom, the latter invests to open around 70 more engineering club-laboratories named “Armath” in 9 regions of Armenia. The project aims to promote the technological education in all schools of the Armenian communities, to assist students in their early interest emergence in modern high technology, to promote the development of engineering mindset from early ages and to prepare competent students. The project enables practical support for the integration of qualified IT-specialists into the Armenian and world markets, the exchange of the experience between them, and the attraction of large-scale investments into the IT-industry.

It is noteworthy, that the software and assembly drawings of the labs-developed equipment are open to public. The computer programs and systems are “armenianized” to the extension possible, while during the project implementation for the acquisition of the equipment and software, the priority is given to the local producers, the bright example of which serve the high-quality three-dimensional (3D) printers, mini-computers, robotics kits and other devices produced in Armenia.