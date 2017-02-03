Effective programs underway to mitigate social-economic disproportions in provinces - minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Ambitious projects are underway for raising the competitiveness of Armenia’s regions and mitigating the existing social-economic disproportions of provinces.

7 pilot grant programs on regional development, worth a total of 10 million Euros, have been launched as result of cooperation with the EU.

According to the 2016-2025 Territorial development strategy, the number of non-agriculturally employed, active enterprises and higher education graduated will grow by at least 10% compared to 2014, Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry doesn’t deal with creating any production, it takes action to improve and make the existing ones more effective.

“We must be able to correctly choose the production groups and direct the finances in order to have low-cost local products and avoid imports. We don’t have to have production deviated from the general global market. Meaning, if we produce meat, it must be cheap. If a cheaper meat will be available in another country, it will easily be imported. We have an issue of not only creating something, but to make the existing more effective”, the minister said.

According to the minister, in order to solve the issues it is necessary to increase the number of higher education graduates in the provinces. This strategy has three main accentuations. The first goal is for the existing disproportion in the provinces and in Yerevan in GDP per capita to approach the proportionality principle.

“The GDP per capita in Yerevan is 2.5 times more than the GDP per capita in Tavush or Shirak. Our first goal is to decrease this deviation by 70%”, the minister said.

“Second, we need to have human capital, which is reflected by education and development. This is very important, in order for us, for instance to have a business program author in the remote Berdashen village, professionals aware of international prices, who can export any product by logistic services and undertake correct pricing policies”, the minister added. The third step is creation of jobs in provinces.

As of January 10, over 625 community officials have submitted the 5-year development programs of their communities.