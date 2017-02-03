Tuition fees for April war soldiers to be decreased

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of education and science says the tuition fees of demobilized soldiers, who are currently studying and had taken part in the 2016 April 2-5 combat operations, have been decreased by at least 50%, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The abovementioned decrease in tuition fees were provided to 475 students of higher educational institutions for the 2016-2017 Academic Year.

Usually universities take into account the average quality assessment indicator of students while applying discounts in fees; however this demand was eliminated for those who had taken part in the April combat operations.

Tuition fee decrease is done each semester.

According to the law, students who have taken part in military combat duty receive 30% tuition fee discounts in higher educational institutions.