Turkey PM Yildirimn requests Tsipras to extradite fugitive soldiers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirimn announced he has sent a letter to his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras, requesting the extradition of the 8 Turkish soldiers who have fled after the failed coup attempt, Anadolu reports.

Yildirimn said the Greek Court’s ruling on blocking the extradition of the servicemen is “disappointing”.

“I’ve sent a letter to Tsipras on this matter. I’ve stated our expectations in terms of reviewing the verdict and extraditing them”, Yildirimn said.

The Turkish PM said Greece hasn’t responded yet.

Turkey has reacted with anger after a Greek court ruled against extraditing eight Turkish soldiers accused of involvement in an attempted coup.

Turkey accused Greece of failing in the "fight against terrorism" and said the decision was "politically motivated".

The eight men fled in a helicopter to Greece after last July's coup attempt but say they were not involved.