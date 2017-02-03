US Defense Secretary warns North Korea of “overwhelming” response if Pyongyang uses nukes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary Jim Mattis warned North Korea on Friday of an "effective and overwhelming" response if Pyongyang chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured Seoul of steadfast U.S. support at the end of a two-day visit, Reuters reports.

"Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming," Jim Mattis said.

Mattis' remarks come amid concern that North Korea could be readying to test a new ballistic missile.