US Ambassador to UN announces condition on eliminating anti-Russian sanctions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The sanctions against Russia will remain in place until it withdraws from Crimea, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said at the UN Security Council, CNN reported.

"Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine”, Nikki Haley saying as quoted by CNN.

“We want to normalize relations with Russia”, she said, at the same time blaming Moscow on “aggression”, “occupation” and “military intervention”. She said the situation in Ukraine “requires condemnation of Russia’s actions”. “The escalation of violence must stop in Ukraine”, she said, stating that Washington supports the Ukrainian people and the Minsk agreements.