Proposal on making constitutional changes in Turkey submitted to President Erdogan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The proposal on constitutional changes, adopted by Turkey’s Parliament, has been submitted to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for approval, Anadolu reported.

The president has only 15 days to approve or return the proposal. In case of approval, the decision on referendum will be published in the Turkish official newspaper, and the referendum will be held on the first Sunday after the 60th day following the publication. The voting is expected to take place on April 9 or 16.

Under the constitutional changes, the country will be transformed to a presidential system. The number of MPs will become 600 from 550. MPs can be elected at the age of 18, rather than 25.

The elections of the parliament and the president will be held every 5 years on the same day. The country’s president can be a party member.

In case of committing a crime, investigation will be allowed to launch against the president by the proposal of the absolute majority of the MPs. The president can appoint and dismiss the Vice-Presidents and Ministers. The establishment of Ministries will be decided by the President’s decrees.

A decision can be made to hold new elections by the 3/5 votes of the MPs. In this case again the elections of the parliament and the president must be held the same day.

The next election of Turkey’s parliament and president is expected to be held on November 3, 2019. The number of members of the Constitutional Court will be decreased to 15 from 17.