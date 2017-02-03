Tax Free VAT refunds to foreign citizens in Armenia grows significantly in 2016

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Over 464 million drams have been returned in Tax Free refunds to foreign citizens visiting Armenia in 2016. The indicator has surpassed the 2015 number by over 123 million drams. Since the launch of the Tax Free system in Armenia, in 2014, around 1 billion AMD in tax refunds were returned to 10,000 people, the state revenue committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to the Government’s decision, from January 1, 2017, the threshold of the acquired products’ price for the Tax Free system (including VAT) has been changed from 100,000 AMD to 50,000 AMD. The move aims to boost retail businesses and increase the refundable VAT sum.