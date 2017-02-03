Chancellor Merkel meets pro-Kurdish party lawmakers in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a meeting with the delegation of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party during her visit in Turkey on February 2, Demokrathaber.net reported.

The meeting was held in the German Embassy and lasted over an hour.

It is reported that Merkel personally demanded to hold this meeting.

Earlier the German Chancellor had meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. During the meetings Merkel talked about the necessity to respect the fundamental freedoms in the country.





