US Senators demand President Trump to impose additional sanctions on Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A bipartisan group of United States senators said on February 2 they support additional sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile tests, amid reports that the Trump administration will roll out financial penalties, The Hill reports.

22 senators sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, arguing that Iran "must feel sufficient pressure."

"Full enforcement of existing sanctions and the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program are necessary," the senators wrote in the letter to President Trump, as reported by the Hill.

Trump also tweeted early Thursday morning that "Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missiles."