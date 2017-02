Some roads closed, difficult to pass in Armenia and NKR

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress” that on February 3, as of 09:00, certain roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The roads of Hartagyugh village of Lori province, villages of Zovasar, Garnahovit, Tsaghkasar, Vosketas, Karmrashen, Zarinja, Hako, Kanch, Jrambar, Nigavan, Charchakis, Mijnatun, Shenkani of Aragatsotn province, as well as roads of Ahosck, Amasia of Shirak province and Abovyan-Jraber, Talin-Armavir, Voghji-Gtashen, Berd-Chambarak highways are closed.

The roads of Tlik, Irind, Lusakn, Katnaghbyur, Kaqavadzor, Yeghnik, Arteni, Artashavan, Ddmasar, Mastara, Nerkin-Verin Bazmabert, Nerkin-Verin Sasnashen, Partizak, Odevan, Arevut, Getap, Davtashen, Dian, Agarakavan, Ashnak, Metsadzor, Akunq, Shxarshik, Hatsashen, Tatul, Camaksar, Nor Artik, Suser, Dashtadem, Sorik, Mirak, Shoxakn, Lusagyux, Saralanj, Avshen, Melikgyux, Sipan, Sadunc, Berqarat, Geghadir, Geghadzor, Gegharot, Lernapar, Tsakhkahovit, Tsilkar, Hnaberd, Miraq, Norashen, Jamshlu, Rya Taza, Vardablur, Kaniashir (Sangyar) villages of Aragatsotn province, the Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar highway (M-11), Abovyan-Akunk, Abovyan-Zar-Sevaberd, Kaputan-Hatis-Zovashen, Gyumri-Amasia, Ani Pemza-Gyumri and all the roadways of Lori province are difficult to pass.

Clear ice is formed on the roads of Aragatsotn, Armavir, Kotayk, Shirak, Syunik, Tavush, Lori, Gegharkunik provinces.

The Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using snow chains.

Karvachar-Sotk highway, roads of Hadrut, Shushi, Shahumyan, Kashatagh regions of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) are difficult to pass.