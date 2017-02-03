Azerbaijani forces fire “ISTIGLAL” sniper rifles at NK line of contact

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani forces made more than 30 ceasefire violations across the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued a statement which says: “On February 2 and overnight February 3 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 30 times by firing over 440 shots from various caliber weapons, as well as sniper rifles at the Armenian positions in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. The Azerbaijani forces also fired “ISTIGLAL” sniper rifles (25 shots) at the south-eastern direction of the line of contact.

The NKR Defense Army forces refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently fulfilling their military duties”.