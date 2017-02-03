91 servicemen to receive apartments from state in 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 91 servicemen will receive apartments in 2017 under the social program on servicemen’s’ housing, the defense ministry told ARMENPRESS in response to an inquiry.

At the same time, the ministry allocates financial compensation to servicemen who are renting apartments in locations of their service.

“As of January 10, 2017, 3228 servicemen are registered in the defense ministry’s system that need permanent apartments. During 2007-2016, the ministry provided apartments to an average of 266 servicemen each year”, the statement reads.

The ministry also said 86 service-residential buildings were renovated or constructed under the ministry’s programs. 15 buildings are planned to be commissioned in 2017-2018.

In 2014, several legislative documents have been initiated on regulated the social protection field for servicemen and their families.

The “Social Development Strategy of the Armed Forces until 2025” document is currently being elaborated, which will define the main goal of the Armed Forces’ social development, the issues, expected results, principles of initiation, stages and priorities and supervision mechanisms.