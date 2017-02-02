Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass by February 2, 21:00.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service mof the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, the roads of Zovasar, Garnahovit, Tsaghkasar, Vosketas, Karmrashen, Zarinja, Hako, Kanch, Jrambar, Migavan, Charchakis, Mijnatun, Shenkani, Talin-Armavir of Aragatsotn Province, Jraber, Kaputan, Atis, Zovashen of Kotayk Province, the intercommunity roads of Hartagyux village of Lori Province, Berd-Chabarak of Tavush Province, Voxji-Gtashen of and the intercommunity roads of Ashotsk and Amasia region of Shirak Province are closed.

The roads of Tlik, Irind, Lusakn, Katnaghbyur, Kaqavadzor, Yeghnik, Arteni, Artashavan, Ddmasar, Mastara, Nerkin-Verin Bazmabert, Nerkin-Verin Sasnashen, Partizak, Odevan, Arevut, Getap, Davtashen, Dian, Agarakavan, Ashnak, Metsadzor, Akunq, Shxarshik, Hatsashen, Tatul, Camaksar, Nor Artik, Suser, Dashtadem, Sorik, Mirak, Shoxakn, Lusagyux, Saralanj, Avshen, Melikgyux, Sipan, Sadunc, Berqarat, Geghadir, Geghadzor, Gegharot, Lernapar, Tsakhkahovit, Tsilkar, Hnaberd, Miraq, Norashen, Jamshlu, Rya Taza, Vardablur, Kaniashir (Sangyar) villages of Aragatsotn Province, Sotk-Karvachar highway (M-11), Abovyan-Akunk, Abovyan-Zar-Sevaberd, Gyumri-Amasia, Ani Pemza-Gyumri and all the roadways of Lori Province are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed in Aragatsotn, Armavir, Kotayk, Shirak, Syunik, Tavush, Lori, Gexarkunik Provinces, on Tigranashen turns (M-2) and Saravan-Zanger highway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars, except trailer vehicles, in case of using tire chains.

Karvachar-Sotk highway, the roads of Hadrut, Shushi, Shahumyan, Kashatagh in NKR (Artsakh) are difficult to pass.