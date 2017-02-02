Iran and Armenia effectively cooperate in a number of spheres - foreign policy advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. On the last day of the official visit to Iran, the Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan visited “ETKA” company providing logistical support to the army. Afterwards, the meeting between Vigen Sargsyan and foreign policy advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Akbar Velayati took place.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, highly assessing the centuries-old friendship between Armenia and Iran, the interlocutors expressed conviction that it is an important precondition for constantly deepening bilateral relations.

Ali Akbar Velayati mentioned that Iran and Armenia already effectively cooperate in various economic spheres, and hoped that the visit of the Armenian Defense Minister will foster defense cooperation as well.

The meeting addressed both bilateral and multilateral issues, particularly regional issues. Vigen Sargsyan and Ali Akbar Velayati shared the opinion that the creation of new hot spots will seriously jeopardize regional security; therefore it is necessary to combine efforts to prevent terrorism and extremism.

Nagorno Karabakh conflict was also touched upon. The sides stressed that the issue can have no military solution and settlement can be reached through solely political methods.

The Armenian delegation returned to Armenia in the evening, February 2.