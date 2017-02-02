EU interested in fair and transparent elections in Armenia – Switalski

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski hopes the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will go on smoothly, “Armenpress” reports he told in a meeting with the youth.

“I can only reiterate that the EU has invested millions, over 7 million Euros, as well as great political veracity. We just expect that the upcoming elections will not fail to meet the standards widely practiced in Europe. Much depends on the fact how many people we go to the polls and how they will vote. Electoral campaign will kick off soon. The EU is not interested which party will win, we are interested in fair and transparent elections”, the Head of the EU Delegation stressed.