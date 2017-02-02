US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The US authorities eased sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service. “Armenpress” reports, citing TASS, this information is contained in the General License No. 1 posted on February 2 by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

According to the license, "all transactions and activities" with participation of the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President, are authorized with certain exceptions.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to make a statement on the United States’ decision.

"First we need to understand what it is all about," Peskov said. "If we turn to the rocket engines matter, we will see that our US counterparts never impose sanctions that could damage their own interests."