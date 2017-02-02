New framework agreement to reaffirm spheres of bilateral interest between Armenia and EU

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. EU-Armenia new framework agreement will give much room for developing EU-Armenia relations, “Armenpress” reports Director General for Enlargement at the European Commission Christian Danielsson told in a meeting with the youth.

“The Eastern Partnership initiative has an important role in EU-Armenia relations and we are on the way of strengthening these relations and reaching the final stage of the talks on the new agreement. This agreement will reaffirm our bilateral interests in a broad scope of domains and for that reason we define priorities with the Armenian Government to make the works more efficient and already take joint measures”, he stated.