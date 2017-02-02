Aram Khachaturian’s bust unveiled in Moscow Conservatory

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory has received as a gift the bust of world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian. “Armenpress” reports, citing TASS, the composer’s bust will be placed in the foyer of the Grand Hall of the Conservatory.

The author of the bust is Honored Artist of Armenia, member of the Moscow Union of Artists, sculptor Michael Soghoyan. The donator is Armen Sadgyan.

“Our prominent composers, conductors and performers symbolize the common history of already different countries, but anyway, they remain an example of such a cooperation which must unite us now and in the future”, Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia Alexander Zhuravsky said during the opening ceremony of the bust. According to him, the fact that another bust of Khachaturian will be opened also in Yerevan speaks about the symbolic unity of the Armenian and Russian peoples.

Aram Khachaturian (1903-1978) was a world-wide famous Soviet-Armenian composer, People's Artist of the USSR. He is also the author of the anthem of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic.